LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Dozens of protesters knelt in a Fairfax District intersection late Tuesday night to mark the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
A little before 10 p.m., the group blocked the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, the group knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to mark the amount of time that authorities said Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck prior to his death.
LAPD officers in riot gear stood nearby throughout the protest. No arrests were made.
The group marched towards Pacific Park before eventually dispersing.
On Tuesday, a jury found the 45-year-old Chauvin guilty of guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, killing of 46-year-old George Floyd.
Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.
There was no significant violence or damage reported anywhere across the Southland region Tuesday night. Several parts of West Los Angeles, including Beverly Hills, were hit hard by looters last summer in the aftermath of Floyd’s killing. Law enforcement agencies were on high alert ahead of the verdict in the Chauvin trial. Some Beverly Hills businesses this week were once again boarding up their windows and doors, while K-rails were ready to block off streets.