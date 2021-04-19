CAMARILLO (CBSLA) — The calendar says April, but the weather feels more like July after several spots in Southern California broke heat records.
Conditions remain very warm and dry throughout the region, with highs in the 80s and 90s Monday. It's the second day of high temperatures, after the heat sent crowds to local beaches seeking the cool ocean breezes.
The National Weather Service says Camarillo reached 89 degrees on Sunday, breaking its previous April 18 record of 82 degrees in 2013. The agency’s Oxnard office also registered a new record by reaching 86 degrees, breaking its previous record of 82 degrees set in 2006.
It was quite a hot day across many areas in SoCal, with 4 of our climate sites breaking or tying records! LAX, Camarillo, and our office in Oxnard all broke records and Santa Barbara Airport tied theirs. Check out the graphic for the details! #CAwx #LAheat #isthissummer pic.twitter.com/b1cFnD19ld
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) April 19, 2021
LAX also set a new record by hitting 87 degrees, breaking its previous record of 83 degrees in 2016.
However, the weather is about to take a turn, and light rain and drizzle may be in the forecast for Wednesday into Thursday.