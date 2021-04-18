SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – People are flocking to the beach to get relief from a heat wave sweeping through Los Angeles.
"It's too much," said Yisel Parra. "It's too much. It's pretty hot."
The bike paths in Santa Monica were filled with people taking in the breeze as COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Los Angeles. Some people welcomed the heat.
"I think it's wonderful," said Bob DeRomo. "The heat is great. The beaches are crowded. It's great to be in California."
Some people were worried that the heat would bring high fire danger.
"We haven't had a lot of rain, it's dry and it's been really hot today," said Helen Kim. "And I'm not sure if we've done brush clearing and stuff like that. It is a concern for sure."
Health experts recommend reapplying sunscreen and staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water before feeling thirsty in the heat.