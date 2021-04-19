VALENCIA (CBSLA) – The large-scale vaccine site at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia closed Sunday and has been replaced by two smaller locations which opened Monday in Palmdale and Santa Clarita.
The two new L.A. County-run sites are located at College of the Canyons and the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center.
Both sites will each have the capacity to administer up to 2,000 doses per day. They will provide walk up appointments.
The Magic Mountain site opened in January and administered about 129,000 vaccinations.
On Friday, health officials said that L.A. County will receive a total of about 600,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week through both its city and county-run sites, as well as private providers such as pharmacies and health insurance companies. Anyone age 16 and older now eligible to receive the vaccine at no cost. L.A. County also on Friday hit a record low daily COVID-19 positivity rate of 1%.
L.A. County’s four other large scale sites remain open, meanwhile. They are located at:
- Pomona Fairplex in Pomona
- The Forum in Inglewood
- California State University, Northridge
- L.A. County Office of Education in Downey