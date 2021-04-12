SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A vaccination site will open at both College of the Canyons and Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center on April 19 to service the northern part of Los Angeles County.

The two sites will replace the one at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which will stop providing vaccinations on April 18.

The new vaccination sites are opening to centrally serve residents from both the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley communities and will each have the ability to administer up to 2,000 vaccinations per day.

“I am incredibly grateful to Magic Mountain for their generosity and critical partnership as we provided the vaccine to thousands of residents at their mass vaccine distribution site,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

“Ensuring equitable vaccine access for communities in the North County is a priority and I appreciate the collaboration between the County and our community partners, including Magic Mountain, to run efficient operations that support our monumental task of vaccinating our residents. Moving forward, we are continuing to provide crucial vaccine accessibility for residents in both the Antelope and Santa Clarita Valleys.”

Both sites will also provide walk-up appointment options.

The vaccination site at Magic Mountain began operating in January 2021. The site was opened as one of L.A. County’s five large-scale vaccination sites.

“The partnership with Six Flags Magic Mountain has proven invaluable to the County’s vaccination efforts, as the site provided vaccine to so many residents living in our hardest-hit communities” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are forever grateful for their partnership, and are committed to providing vaccines to northern Los Angeles County residents through these two additional sites.”

Approximately 129,000 vaccines have been administered at the Magic Mountain site.

The remaining large-scale sites operated by the County are:

Pomona Fairplex in Pomona

The Forum in Inglewood

California State University, Northridge

L.A. County Office of Education in Downey

In addition, two smaller-scale, walk-up sites are also operated by the County.

L.A. County residents are able to confirm their eligibility and make their vaccination appointments by visiting VaccinateLACounty.com.