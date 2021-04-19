GET THE CBSLA APPLA news, weather, sports and 24/7 streaming from CBS2, KCAL9 and CBSN LA - just one click away!
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Beverly Hills Police Department, Bomb Threat

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills Police Department was partially evacuated Monday night after reports of a possible explosive threat in the area of Rexford Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.

Police said they were alerted at about 8 p.m. Monday about a possible explosive device near the police station. (CBSLA)

According to the department, police were notified at about 8 p.m. and proceeded to partially evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution as they checked the area for suspicious devices.

Police said there was no impact to the public and that the department was still up and running.

At about 11:15 p.m., police cruisers were seen leaving the intersection shortly after K9 units were seen leaving a parking structure.