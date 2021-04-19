BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The Beverly Hills Police Department was partially evacuated Monday night after reports of a possible explosive threat in the area of Rexford Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard.
According to the department, police were notified at about 8 p.m. and proceeded to partially evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution as they checked the area for suspicious devices.
Police said there was no impact to the public and that the department was still up and running.
At about 11:15 p.m., police cruisers were seen leaving the intersection shortly after K9 units were seen leaving a parking structure.