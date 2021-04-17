SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – The famous Huntington Library in San Marino became the latest Los Angeles area museum to reopen to visitors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold back in March of 2020.
The Huntington Art Museum and Botanical Gardens reopened three of its gallery spaces Saturday. Among the highlights on display is the newly restored “The Blue Boy” portrait by Thomas Gainsborough.READ MORE: The Broad To Reopen To Public On May 26; Will Give Healthcare Workers Early Access
Also open is the “Made in L.A. 2020” exhibition, featuring the work of L.A. area artists.
The themed botanical gardens are also open.READ MORE: La Brea Tar Pits Reopens For First Time Since March 2020
According to the museum, capacity was being limited to 25% and tickets must be reserved online in advance.
Tickets range in price from $25 to $29 for adults, and $21 to $24 for students and seniors. Children ages 4 to 11 pay $13, while children age 3 and under get in free.
Huntington has a collection of 42,000 pieces of art and 11 million rare books. Its botanical gardens covers an area of 120 acres.
Meanwhile, the Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades will reopen this coming Wednesday. The Getty Museum is expected to reopen next month.