LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades will reopen on April 21 after more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic.

Admission to the Getty Villa remains free, and advanced reservations will be again required to visit. However, the museum is limiting the daily number of available reservations to avoid overcrowding. The museum’s galleries that are too small to accommodate social distancing guidelines will be closed, and paths through the galleries and gardens will be one way.

The villa, which is Los Angeles’ original Getty Museum, is accessible via Pacific Coast Highway and overlooks the ocean. It’s built in the style of an ancient Roman country house, features extensive gardens and fountains, and a collection of Greek and Roman art and antiquities. The villa’s reopening is also a chance for visitors to finally see “Mesopotamia: Civilization Begins,” an exhibit of writing, architecture, and art from ancient Iraq that was scheduled to open just days after the museum was forced to close in March 2020.

Visitors to the Getty Villa will be required to have their temperatures checked upon arrival, wear face coverings, and keep a distance of six feet from others. The villa’s café will be open, but meals will be pre-packaged, and the Family Forum will remain closed.

The Getty Center, perched above the 405 Freeway, remains closed to visitors at this time, but preparations are under way to reopen the museum and grounds next month, with the Getty Library opening at some point afterward.

Make a reservation or learn more about the Getty Villa’s COVID-19 safety protocols at getty.edu.