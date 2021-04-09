CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
BIG SUR (CBSLA) — Road trips up the California coast could happen sooner rather than later because a washed-out section of Highway 1 is expected to reopen by the end of this month.

Work on the Highway 1 at Rat Creek, south of Big Sur, is two months ahead of schedule thanks to favorable weather and soil conditions, according to Caltrans District 5.

The world-famous scenic highway, which hugs the coast of California, has been closed since January after a 150-foot section of roadway was washed away in a rain-swollen mudflow from the Dolan Fire burn scar.

Crews began filling the canyon below the washout with dirt in early March, and Caltrans is expected to establish the base of a new road, then pave and stripe it by the end of the month.

Highway 1 has been closed intermittently in recent years due to mudflows and landslides from wildfires. In 2017, a quarter-mile of the coastal route was buried at Mud Creek, forcing Caltrans to rebuild the road over the landslide.