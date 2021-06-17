LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The breathtaking Pfeiffer Falls Trail in Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park that was destroyed by wildfire 13 years ago has been fully renovated and will reopen to the public Friday.
California State Parks officials say the Monterey County hiking trail will be open Friday for the first time since 2008, when it was destroyed by the Basin Complex Fire. The trail leads under coastal redwoods down through a gorge to the 60-foot Pfeiffer Falls waterfall.READ MORE: Cal/OSHA Votes To Let Vaccinated Employees Shed Face Masks In The Workplace
The $2 million renovation project removed fire-damaged bridges, retaining walls, railings, steps and signs; and included the construction of a 70-foot-long pedestrian expansion bridge that spans the Pfeiffer Redwood Creek ravine.READ MORE: El Pollo Loco To Test Drone Delivery Service In Corona
Parks officials say before the 2008 Basin Complex Fire, Pfeiffer Falls Trail was one of the most popular trails in Big Sur, one of California’s most popular scenic drives that has been overwhelmed in recent years by wildfires, landslides, and extended road closures.MORE NEWS: 'This Is Not A Joke': Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Coming To SoFi Stadium
The renovation work was funded by a combination of state funds and donations to The Parker Foundation and Save the Redwoods League.