LOS ANGLES (CBSLA) – The famous La Brea Tar Pits in Hancock Park will reopen to the public Thursday for the first time in more than a year.

The La Brea Tar Pits, which is part of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, is reopening for the first time since shuttering in March 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park reopened April 1.

L.A. County is in the orange tier of the state’s reopening guidelines, which limits capacity to 50%. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

“The Natural History Museum and La Brea Tar Pits have brought joy to generations of Angelenos for more than a century,” Dr. Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said in a statement last month. “We are thrilled to welcome the community back inside them after a full year of closure and to make them more accessible for all Angelenos. As museums of, for and with L.A., we have been witnessing the impact that our outdoor spaces have on visitors, as they return to our Butterfly and Spider Pavilion and connect with nature. In that spirit, while the world strives to heal from the pandemic, we are more committed than ever to providing opportunities that inspire curiosity, relaxation and wonder.”