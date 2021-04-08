ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Marvel fans, get ready to assemble – the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will open on June 4.

Disneyland, which is set to reopen with limited capacity on April 30, had originally announced the Avengers Campus would open in July of 2020. But about a week later, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the first stay-at-home order in the nation to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Avengers Campus opens just a few weeks before the state’s possible end of the tiered reopening schedule, which limits theme park capacity according to COVID-19 conditions in the county. But when the new Disneyland land opens on June 4, coronavirus safety guidelines remain in effect, which include reservations in advance and park entry limited to California residents only, and in groups no bigger than three households.

The new land dedicated to Marvel’s superheroes was built alongside the roller coaster ride, “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!”, which replaced the Tower of Terror. Joining the Guardians will be the family-friendly “WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure,” Doctor Strange’s “Ancient Sanctum,” and Avengers Headquarters. Visitors who get hungry during all that avenging can get a bite to eat at the Pym Tasting Lab, Terran Treats, or the Shawarma Palace, where they can reenact the scene after the “The Avengers” Battle of New York.