



— Superheroes from all over will assemble this summer at the Avengers Campus, the newest land to open at Disneyland.

Avengers Campus will open July 18 inside Disney California Adventure Park, calling together Earth’s mightiest heroes to sling webs with Spider-Man, train with Black Panther and the Dora Milaje and save the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s Fortress.

“Avengers Campus will be a place where fans and guests can finally step into the universe they love, and stand alongside some of their favorite heroes,” Dave Bushore, Disney’s vice president of Franchise Creative & Marketing for Marvel Studios, said in a statement.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! has already been a part of California Adventure for a few years now. But with the new Avengers Campus built around it, the new land will offer new attractions like the family-friendly interactive attraction, “Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure,” give fans a chance to watch Captain America, Black Panther or Black Widow face off with villains at Avengers Headquarters, or learn the mystical arts with Doctor Strange at the Sanctum.

New Avengers-themed eateries include the Pym Test Kitchen and the Pym Tasting Lab, where craft beers will be sold; Terran Treats, and Shawarma Palace, where fans can relive Tony Stark’s eagerness to try shawarma after the Battle of New York.