LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Six Catholic elementary schools in the Los Angeles area will close at the end of the academic year due to challenges exacerbated by the pandemic.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles announced last week that the six schools will close because of “low enrollment, shifting demographics and distressed finances.” They are:
- Assumption School (Los Angeles)
- Blessed Sacrament School (Hollywood)
- St. Catherine of Sienna School (Reseda)
- St. Ferdinand School (San Fernando)
- St. Francis of Assisi School (Los Angeles)
- St. Madeline School (Pomona)
The students in the shuttered schools will be transferred to other Catholic schools in the Archdiocese.
“These six schools had been trying to overcome financial challenges long before the pandemic,” said Catholic Schools Superintendent Paul Escala in a statement. “After careful discernment with Archdiocesan and school leadership, the decision was reached to consolidate these schools with nearby schools to create a union that would strengthen the school communities in the area so that all students can continue to receive the quality Catholic education that our schools provide.”
The Archdiocese of L.A. oversees Catholic churches in L.A., Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. It also has over 250 schools.
