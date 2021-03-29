GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Several school districts in Los Angeles County, including Long Beach Unified, Manhattan Beach Unified, Glendale Unified and Downey Unified, are welcoming back hundreds of students to in-person learning Monday.

Long Beach Unified School District will bring back elementary school students. They will have to wear masks and desks will be spaced six feet apart. Students must also undergo a health screening before returning to campus.

The district said it expects only 45 percent of students to return back to the classroom.

“She needs to be in that environment, she’s very young and so for her to be around her peers, and to be in a classroom setting, I think that’s really important,” said Mary Yath Monday, whose daughter is in kindergarten.

In Manhattan Beach, the district is bringing back middle and high school students.

“I’m feeling very curious,” said Shawn Chen, a teacher at Mira Costa High School Sunday. “We have the rosters so we know who’s chosen distanced learning. We know who is coming in person, and I’m curious to see who is going to show up and how that’s going to feel.”

The return to school will be tough on some students who have gotten used to being home. A family psychologist interviewed by CBSLA Sunday said parents should be aware some students can experience separation anxiety.

Glendale Unified is welcoming back students from grades TK-2 Monday for its approximately 20 elementary schools. Grades 3-5 will return on April 5. Clean hand kits went out to all teachers across Glendale Unified this week. Each kit included a face mask, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes.

Downey Unified is also welcoming back middle and high school students back for in-person instruction Monday for what will be a hybrid format.