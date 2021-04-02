LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A shooting at a business park in the city of Orange that left four people dead – including a 9-year-old boy – was not a random act of violence, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening on the second floor of the office building at 202 West Lincoln Avenue.

In addition to the four victims, another woman was hospitalized in critical condition.

In a media briefing Thursday, a police spokesperson said officers had a difficult time entering the business park because both gates had been locked from the inside.

District Attorney Todd Spitzer said officers wounded the suspect in the courtyard, where the deceased 9-year-old boy was found, along with one of the adult female victims, who officials believe to be the boy’s mother. It’s unclear whether the suspect fired his weapon at officers.

They also confirmed that all the victims knew the suspect – identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez – through business or personal relationship.

The shooting happened at two business suites belonging to Unified Homes, a real estate business.

A woman who says she’s a family member of one of the victims says that Gonzalez was at one point married to an agent who left the business two years ago, according to CBSLA’s Rick Montanez.

“Never in our wildest dreams did we think this could happen,” said Alec Torres, a partner at Unifed Homes, who was not in the office when the attack happened. “We were shocked to find out it was him. There was never any bad blood. He was just a very quiet person.”

Gonzalez was also wounded in the shootout, but it’s unclear if he was shot by police or if the wounds were self-inflicted. He’s also hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators still don’t have any information on why Gonzalez wanted to attack the victims.

Police said Gonzalez lived in a motel nearby and drove a rental car to the shooting location. He is scheduled to be arraigned from his hospital room Friday.