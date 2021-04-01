ORANGE (CBSLA) — Four people were killed, including a child, in a shooting at an office building in the city of Orange, authorities reported Wednesday. Two others, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Orange Police Department, at about 5:30 p.m., the suspect entered the office complex located in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue, near Glassell Street, and opened fire.

When officers arrived they located multiple victims, including four who had died from their injuries. Their identities were not immediately disclosed. A fifth person, a woman, was shot as well and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was also shot and critically wounded. It was unclear as of Thursday morning if the suspect shot himself or if he was shot by officers. He was hospitalized. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Orange police said the “situation has been stabilized and there is no threat to the public.”

Authorities have not released a possible motive or which business, if any, the suspect may have been targeting. The two-story building includes a mobile home brokerage and several other businesses.

Family members who gathered at the scene of the shooting were waiting to hear if their loved ones were killed or injured in the shooting.

“I’m scared, I’m really scared,” Paul Tovar, whose his brother and niece work in the building, said. “I’m just trying to find out his well-being. He’s not answering his phone, neither is my niece. I’m pretty scared and worried.

“I wish I knew more,” he continued. “I ran out just praying really hard.”

U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, whose district includes Orange County, said in a statement that she was “deeply saddened” by the reports.

“I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more,” she said. “My team and I will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Authorities said this was the city’s deadliest shooting since 1997. A press conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.