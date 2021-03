LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Traffic has picked back up as restaurants and stores are packed during the start of Spring Break for many students around LA.

As life gets back to normal and more businesses reopen, doctors are warning that we are not out of the woods yet with coronavirus.

If protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks are not followed, many are even more likely to contract COVID-19 than ever with new variants of the virus confirmed in LA County.

“We also have to remember, we have more contagious variants that are now spreading,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin of UCLA Field School of Public Health. “So, it’s riskier.”

On Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica Friday night, the streets were filled with visitors and restaurants had long waits for both indoor and outdoor dining — now that restrictions are relaxed.

This week, The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention advised against travel. But some spring breakers say they’ve taken every precaution possible.

"We've been very careful," said Zahara Ashrafi, a spring breaker. "We decided to not go anywhere or travel until we were vaccinated."

Los Angeles County reported 700 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and 23 additional deaths.