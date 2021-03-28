LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As coronavirus cases and deaths drop across the Southland, health officials are warning that spring break travelers could trigger new outbreaks once returning home.
For the period stemming from the last fifteen days, TSA has screened more than a million passengers a day, marking one of the longest streaks since the pandemic began. Last Sunday, an estimated 1.54 million travelers were screened at LAX.
On Saturday, in Santa Monica, many flooded the beach, the boardwalk, the shops and restaurants.
“We’ve been really careful. We decided not to really go anywhere or travel until we were vaccinated,” said Zahra Ahfari, a traveler in Santa Monica.
According to the CDC, about 92 Americans have received a single dose, with only 15 percent of the population considered to be fully vaccinated.
A travel advisory remains in place for Los Angeles County asking travelers coming into the county to self-quarantine for 15 days, as well as urging that travel be restricted to 120 miles, unless for essential purposes.