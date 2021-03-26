MAMMOTH LAKES (CBSLA) — One of Southern California’s favorite places to play in the snow says they will be able to stay open through at least Memorial Day.

Mammoth Mountain announced Friday that the resort will be able to stay open, after this month’s storms brought several feet of fresh snow to the region.

The resort says that the year is shaping to be a great one for spring skiing, especially as safety guidelines to protect workers and guests from COVID-19 remain in place. Mammoth Mountain says its lift lines are shorter, if there are any; there are no sold-out dates; and temperatures are warmer, which will be useful to visitors who don’t have the option to get warm in the still-closed lodges.

Ikon Pass holders’ whose 2020-21 passes were deferred, along with those holding 2021-22 passes, can use them starting April 12.