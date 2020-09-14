MAMMOTH LAKES (CBSLA) — When Mammoth Mountain officially opens on Nov. 14, skiers and snowboarders won’t be able to walk up and buy lift tickets that day, and face masks will be required throughout the resort.

In their official opening day announcement Monday, Mammoth Mountain said it would open on Nov. 14 – but visitors will find $1 million in COVID-19-related resort enhancements and plenty of changes.

“We know there will be more challenges in our future, but with skiing and riding at the heart of what we do, we are committed to safely sharing our mountain home with you and can’t wait to see you on the hill this season,” Mark Brownlie, president and CEO of Mammoth Resorts, said in a statement.

As with most businesses and attractions reopening across California, face masks will be required indoors, in lift lines, and on gondolas and shuttles when social distancing is not possible, and in-restaurant and in-lodge dining will be limited to 50% capacity. The resort says they have also increased grab-n-go and outdoor eating and seating options.

But the most notable change will be that lift tickets will be tightly regulated and must be purchased in advance. Walk-up or day-of lift tickets will no longer be sold. Undated lift tickets will also not be available for sale anymore so that the resort can better manage capacity.

Mammoth Mountain says it will also adjust its cancellation policies, to give visitors more flexibility to reschedule in case they feel unwell.

Ski resorts across the country shut down in the middle of their seasons in March as the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S.