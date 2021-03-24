LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police released a sketch of a man they say beat a woman in Sherman Oaks and tried to strangle her, and may have also been behind other assaults in the area.

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say the most recent attack was on March 9. A woman who was walking her dog was grabbed by the neck from behind, thrown to the ground, and punched. She told police her attacker also tried to strangle her, and only stopped when a passersby intervened.

The same man is believed to have assaulted people in two other incidents – one on Feb. 9 in the 13400 block of Moorpark Street and again on Feb. 12 in the 13000 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a muscular Black man between 25 and 35 years old, about 5-foot-6 and approximately 150 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a large emblem on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe along the side.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these attacks can call Van Nuys Detective Kropfl at (818) 374-0085.