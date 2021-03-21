SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a man accused of multiple attacks in Sherman Oaks.
One of the attacks happened on March 9 against a woman who was walking her dog near Ventura Boulevard and Murrieta Avenue, the LAPD said.
The assailant pushed the woman to the ground before hitting her, the station reported. His motive was unclear.
He was described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old and stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, the LAPD reported. He was seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the LAPD's Van Nuys Division at 818-374-0085. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
