CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:LAPD, Nike, Sherman Oaks

SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a man accused of multiple attacks in Sherman Oaks.

One of the attacks happened on March 9 against a woman who was walking her dog near Ventura Boulevard and Murrieta Avenue, the LAPD said.

READ MORE: Antelope Valley Fair Postponed To 2022

The assailant pushed the woman to the ground before hitting her, the station reported. His motive was unclear.

READ MORE: Police: Two Men In West Covina Snatch ATM With Chains And Flatbed Truck

He was described as a Black man between 25 and 35 years old and stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds, the LAPD reported. He was seen wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call the LAPD’s Van Nuys Division at 818-374-0085. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

MORE NEWS: 7 People Taken To Hospital In Multi-car Accident On 405 In Van Nuys

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)