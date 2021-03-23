LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A rainbow-colored Pride lifeguard station was burned down in the early morning hours Tuesday in Long Beach.
Long Beach Fire Department crews were called to the lifeguard tower at 12th Place to find it ablaze. It was completely destroyed.
The tower had been painted in rainbow colors last June by LGBTQ+ members of the Long Beach Marine Safety Division, the fire department said.
The tower will be replaced and repainted, the fire department added.
"The fire is under investigation but I personally have little doubt this was an act of hate," Long Beach Mayor Garcia tweeted. "To whoever committed this act, we will rebuild it better and brighter."