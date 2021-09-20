HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) — The Pride Tower lifeguard station that meant to be a summer fling will be remain for the long haul at Hermosa Beach.
The 13th Street Los Angeles County Lifeguard tower, which was painted rainbow in June in response to the burning of a rainbow-painted lifeguard in Long Beach, was supposed to be repainted its original blue color at the end of the summer. The rainbow paint job will now be permanent, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Monday.
“The rainbow tower is beautiful and has become a symbol of this community’s love and support for LGBTQ rights,” Hahn said in a statement. “None of us wanted to see it painted over and I am proud to announce that the Pride Tower is here to stay.”
The new tower’s colors will be maintained by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, which maintains all LA County Lifeguard Towers. Hermosa Beach’s pride tower is just LA County’s second – there’s another permanent Pride Tower in Venice.