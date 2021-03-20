EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The family of a transgender woman killed said her death should be investigated as a murder and hate crime.
26-year-old Rayanna Pardo was honored in East LA Saturday night with a candlelight vigil. Her family and friends are devastated that she lost her life.
Pardo was killed Wednesday night at E. 5th St. and S. Eastern Ave. not far from her home. Her family said she was hit by a car as she was trying to get away from people harassing her.
Security video shows Pardo walking down Eastern Avenue right before she was hit with people following her. Her family wants investigators to look into whether she was pushed or ran into the street to get away from the group.
Her family said as a transgender woman of color, she endured repeated harassment and insults as she was trying to live her life authentically.
“Everybody should just love everybody,” said Armando Rangel, Jr., the victim’s brother. “At the end of the day that’s all we have is one another.”
Family and friends have gathered every night at the same location since Pardo's death.