EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A young girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a car and taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Eastern Avenue near 5th Street in East Los Angeles. A Mitzubishi hit the child for an unknown reason.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on scene giving the child CPR. She was then taken to County USC Hospital in life-threatening condition.
The California Highway Patrol was talking to a male driver on scene after the girl was transported.