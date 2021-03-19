CARLSBAD (CBSLA) – After being shuttered for over a year, Legoland has become the latest Southern California theme park to announce a reopening date.

The Carlsbad park announced Friday that it will reopen April 1, which is the first day that it is allowed to do so under state guidelines.

From April 1 to April 12, it will open in a more limited capacity for what it is calling park preview days. The full reopening will come on April 15, when it opens its Sea Life Aquarium and Lego Chima Water Park.

Visitors are required to purchase tickets in advance.

“It’s been a long and challenging year for all of us and we are extremely excited to be able to start reopening our Resort not only to our guests so they can build family memories, but for our staff who have been patiently waiting to return to work, “ Legoland California Resort President Kurt Stocks said in a statement.

For the month of April, priority will be given to guests staying at the Legoland’s hotels, pass holders and ticket holders who had purchased tickets during the park’s closure.

Earlier this week, several Southern California counties entered the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint. Under the state’s new guidelines, theme parks in counties in the red tier are allowed to reopen as soon as April 1.

Disneyland announced that it will reopen on April 30. Magic Mountain also said Thursday that it will reopen on April 1.

Under the state’s guidelines, theme parks will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only. Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The other two major theme parks in the region, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm, have not yet confirmed reopening dates.