SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Six Flags Magic Mountain announced Thursday that it will reopen to visitors on April 1, the first day it is allowed to do so.

The popular theme park announced that it will reopen to members and passholders on April 1-2, and then to the general public on April 3.

Guests and employees will of course be required to wear masks at all times and will get temperature screenings before entry into the park.

This comes after Los Angeles County entered the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening blueprint earlier this week, which under the state’s new guidelines allows its theme parks to reopen as soon as April 1.

On Wednesday, Disneyland announced that it will reopen on April 30, this after Orange County also entered the red tier.

Magic Mountain’s parking lot has been serving as a large-scale county-run COVID-19 vaccination site since mid-January. That site will continue on, Magic Mountain said.

Under the state’s guidelines, theme parks will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only. Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.

The other two major theme parks in the region, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm, have not yet confirmed reopening dates.

