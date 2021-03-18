Task Force Formed To Combat Increased Catalytic Converter Thefts Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing and for the first time, investigators are joining forces from the Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

'I'm Doing This To Save Her Life': Sister Of Woman Living On The Streets With Mental Illness Says Law Prevents Her From Taking ActionA local woman Thursday went public with a very personal and devastating fight in an effort to get her sister — who went from the girl next door to living on the streets — the mental health help she desperately needs.