ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — One person is dead Wednesday after being crushed during an apparent catalytic converter theft in Anaheim.
A body was found at about 6 a.m. at an auto repair lot on Placentia Avenue. Police say a jack, which was being used to lift up the car, failed and caused the car to collapse. Tools were also found behind the car.
Police are seeing a surge in stolen catalytic converters by thieves going after the part's precious metals that can be sold for hundreds of dollars. Several business owners in the area say this is not the first time thieves have come to the area to steal the converters, which are shipped overseas as demand has increased due to stricter emissions restrictions in places like China.
Business owners say they plan to add security cameras to their shops. Meanwhile, drivers are opting to get their catalytic converters etched with their license plate numbers to deter theft.
Police are still looking for any accomplices.