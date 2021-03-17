LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Elementary school students who opt to return to LAUSD campuses next month will attend class five days a week, for three hours a day, in morning and afternoon cohorts, while middle and high school students will attend classes on campus two to three days a week, according to a new family guide released this week.

The “Return to Campus Family Guide” walks LAUSD families through their options in returning to campuses and after-school activities.

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner previously offered April 9 as his goal for students to begin returning to campuses, which have been closed since last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. With deals in place with Gov. Gavin Newsom and UTLA for a mid-April reopening, and teacher vaccinations underway, the district’s youngest students could return to campuses first, and older students by the end of April.

Under the district’s reopening guide, elementary school students who opt for in-person learning will be placed in an 8 to 11 a.m. or noon to 3 p.m. cohort, with classrooms cleaned between each session. Families can still opt to have their children remain in remote learning, and a recent survey found that only about half of LAUSD’s families are ready to return to campuses.

Older students in middle and high school who choose in-person learning will be placed in Tuesday-Thursday or Wednesday/Friday cohorts, with each group alternating Mondays – as in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, or Monday, Wednesday, Friday. On-campus time will be from 8:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. most days and will include lunch. On Mondays, students will be dismissed a half hour early.

The district is also offering a hybrid model of childcare for K-8 students when not in class. The childcare may take place in other non-district facilities, like libraries, community colleges, parks and recreation sites, but will still be supervised by LAUSD staff and Beyond the Bell partners.

Families have until Friday to complete the Return to Campus program selection form and choose whether their students will return to campus for in-person learning or continue learning remotely.