LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both Ventura and Riverside counties officially entered the red tier of the state’s reopening blueprint Tuesday, allowing for indoor dining to resume and movie theaters and indoor gyms to reopen.
They join Los Angeles and Orange counties, who entered the red tier over the weekend.
Under red tier guidelines, indoor restaurant dining and movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums can open indoors at 25% capacity. Gyms, fitness centers and dance studios can open indoors at 10% capacity.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom confirmed last week that counties could be upgraded from the purple to the red tier when the state officially met the goal of administering two million COVID-19 vaccines in low-income, hard-hit communities across California.
With that 2 million mark met, counties are now able to move out of the most restrictive “purple” tier of the blueprint when their average rate of daily new COVID-19 infections reaches 10 per 100,000 residents — a looser standard than the previous 7 per 100,000 residents.
According to the latest numbers on the California Department of Public Health, Riverside has 6.1 new adjusted cases per 100,000, while Ventura County has 6.5 cases.