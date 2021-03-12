LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Both Riverside and Ventura counties are expected to move into the state’s less restrictive red tier next week, the California Department of Public Health said Friday.

“On Tuesday, we also expect Sacramento, San Diego and 11 additional counties (Kings, Lake, Monterey, Riverside, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura and Yuba) to shift from Purple to Red based on current data and projections,” the department said in a release. “These tier adjustments will be assigned on Tuesday and take effect on Wednesday.”

The news comes as Riverside County announced live outdoor events would be allowed to resume April 1 with limited spectators, including outdoor sporting events and live performances based on new state guidance.

If the county does move into the red tier based on case rate and positivity metrics, capacity will be capped at 20% and in-seat concessions will be allowed and anyone from California would be allowed to attend. Masks and social distancing will still be required.

On Friday, Riverside County added 191 cases and 30 additional fatalities after not reporting new numbers Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 291,866 cases and 3,971 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,886 had recovered.

There were 234 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Wednesday.

As of Friday, Riverside County reported that 621,935 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 383,223 first doses and 178,022 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Meanwhile, Ventura County health officials reported 108 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,713 cases and 925 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,223 had recovered.

There were 63 coronavirus patients hospitalized Friday, 21 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight decreases from Thursday.

As of Friday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 246,853 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 173,688 first doses and 73,165 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.