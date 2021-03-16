LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tinder, which has its headquarters in West Hollywood, is hoping to increase those positive experiences by allowing users to order background checks on their dates.
According to Pew Research, roughly six-in-ten online daters (57%) say they have had an overall good experience with online dating platforms, but not every swipe right is a match made in heaven.
Garbo is focused on releasing information about violent crimes, and does not include information on drug possession or traffic violations, “which have a disproportionate impact on marginalized groups,” the Garbo and Match Group said in a joint news release.
Many users look into each other in informal ways, such as searching for them on the Internet, because full names may not be initially available on dating sites, but Garbo is set to be a more in-depth report.