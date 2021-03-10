IRVINE (CBSLA) – Federal authorities have arrested an Irvine resident on fraud charges that were unsealed Wednesday to reveal allegations he stole more than $1 million from at least 10 victims in Southern California — some of whom he developed romantic relationships with — and used the personal information of some to obtain credit.

Ze’Shawn Stanley Campbell, 33, who in recent years has lived in several cities in Los Angeles and Orange counties, was taken into custody Saturday at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport after arriving on an international flight, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During his first court appearance Monday in federal court in Fort Worth, Campbell was ordered detained, and the U.S. Marshals Service was ordered to transport him to Los Angeles. Once he arrives in Southern California, Campbell will be arraigned and will be afforded a detention hearing.

Over the course of six years, Campbell allegedly defrauded his victims by lying about his wealth, his ownership of various businesses, his success in investing money, and his service in the military. After convincing the victims he was wealthy, reliable, and successful, Campbell asked for money, including for loans that he claimed he would use to support his businesses and to pay his medical bills, according to the indictment.

In some cases, Campbell obtained money from victims with false claims he would invest their funds, prosecutors allege.

The indictment contends Campbell used the funds to support his lifestyle, which included the purchase of luxury items. When some of his alleged victims refused to give or stopped giving him money, he applied for loans and credit cards in their names without their knowledge and then failed to pay off those loans and credit card balances, according to the indictment.

The indictment filed Friday charges Campbell with five counts of wire fraud, one count of money laundering, two counts of bank fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The wire fraud and bank fraud charges in the indictment each carry a 30-year maximum sentence, the money laundering charge carries a potential 10- year federal prison sentence, and the aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory, consecutive sentence of two years of imprisonment, prosecutors said.

