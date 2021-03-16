RUNNING SPRINGS (CBSLA) – Several inches of fresh snow fell in the San Bernardino Mountains Monday, creating major problems for drivers.
Wrightwood and Big Bear each saw three inches of snow, while residents in Running Springs were scraping fresh powder off their cars.
Caltrans crews dropped cinders on the 15 Freeway through the Cajon Pass to create traction for icy areas.
Caltrans crews dropping cinders on 15 in Cajon Pass. pic.twitter.com/lRt3ZgRXoz
— Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) March 16, 2021
“It’s been a humbling experience,” said one woman as she tried to chain up her car.
A wind advisory was also in effect through 9 a.m. Tuesday, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Drivers were advised to use caution.
Meanwhile, the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine just north of Los Angeles reopened Tuesday morning after being shut down Monday due to icy conditions.