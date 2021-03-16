CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A storm brought heavy snow which closed the 5 Freeway Monday night and early Tuesday morning through the Grapevine, backing up traffic for miles.
A little after 9 p.m., northbound traffic was shut down at Parker Road in Castaic, while the southbound side of the freeway was closed at Grapevine Road in Kern County, according to Caltrans.
At around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol began to escort some vehicles over the Grapevine. Drivers, however, were urged to seek different routes as the brief winter weather hits the area.
A winter weather advisory was in effect from Monday at 8 a.m. through Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the Los Angeles County mountains.
RELATED: Thrashing Winds Down Large Trees in Rancho Palos Verdes, Collapse Gas Station Roof In Redondo Beach
According to the National Weather Service, snow was expected to fall as low as 3,000 feet, making for hazardous, icy driving conditions along 5 Freeway and other mountain roads.
Along with the Grapevine, light snow accumulation is also expected over the Angeles Crest Highway, Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in northern Ventura County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 CLOSED both directions due to snow. Northbound at Parker Rd in Castaic. Southbound at Grapvine Rd in #KernCounty. Duration unknown. Seek alternate routes. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/7vEnCzw5BF
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 16, 2021
RELATED: Brief Storm Blows Into SoCal With Rain, Snow, Strong Winds
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)