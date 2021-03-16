LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – LeBron James isn’t done tormenting Boston fans – this time off the court.
James is joining the ownership group of the Boston Red Sox pending the approval of Major League Baseball, according to ESPN.
The Lakers star – who has already branched out into Hollywood with his production company SpringHill Entertainment – will now likely join his name with Fenway Sports Group (FSG), which of course shares the Boston sports scene with the Lakers’ longtime rivals, the Celtics.
The move, once approved, will make James part-owner of the Red Sox along with other FSG subsidiaries.