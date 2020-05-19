Comments
(CBSLA)- LeBron James doesn’t have much to do on the basketball court at the moment with the NBA season on pause, but that doesn’t mean the Lakers star has stopped working.
A report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that James is set to produce a new film for Netflix starring Adam Sandler called “Hustle”. According to the report, the film will see Sandler play an American basketball scout who is “unjustly fired after discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player abroad”. Sandler’s character then brings the player to the U.S. in an attempt to prove that both deserve a spot in the NBA.
The film is set to be directed by Jeremiah Zagar (We The Animals) and it was written by Taylor Matterne (NBA 2K20, NBA 2K19) and Will Fetters (A Star is Born). In addition to James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, the film is being produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.