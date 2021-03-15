LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A brief cold system is expected to move through the Southland Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

Rain is expected in most areas of the Southland on Monday before dry weather and slightly warmer temperatures return Tuesday and remain through the week.

“Most areas expected to receive between 0.10-0.33 inches of rain with upcoming storm later tonight into Mon. Local amounts up to 0.50 inches in the foothills and coastal slopes,” the NWS tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Beginning Monday at 8 a.m., a winter weather advisory was in effect through Tuesday at 9 a.m. for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall as low as 3,000 feet Monday which could make for hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 5 and other mountain roads.

Light snow accumulations are also expected over the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Highway, and Highway 33 and Lockwood Valley Road in northern Ventura County.

A wind advisory was also in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for Los Angeles and the vicinity and a cold weather alert remained in effect through Monday for the mountains and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20 and 30s at night.

According to Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s public health officer, children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather.

Meanwhile Monday, Los Angeles County health officials warned residents to avoid beaches around storm drains, creeks and rivers until at least Thursday due to the rainfall.

The advisory will be in effect until at least 10 a.m. Thursday and could be extended depending on further rainfall.

As the winter storm continued to bring rain to the Southland, restaurants in Los Angeles County were able to reopen indoors Monday at limited capacity.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)