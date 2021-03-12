LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A cold weather alert for the Antelope Valley and Los Angeles County mountain areas was extended Friday through Monday due to wind-chill temperatures expected to fall below 32 degrees at night.
According to Dr. Muntu Davis, the county's public health officer, children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather.
He suggested people in the area dress in layers of warm clothing and protect the head, hands and feet from the cold.
People should also check frequently on family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat.
Pets should also be brought indoors during the alert.
Davis also warned of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, noting that people should avoid using stoves, barbecues or ovens to heat their homes. People should install a detector for odorless gas.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea. People exposed to extremely cold weather conditions may be at risk of hypothermia or frostbite.
Those who need shelter should use the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s Winter Shelter Program. More information can be found at here or by calling the 2-1-1 information line.