BURBANK (CBSLA) — A man fatally shot by an officer was the stepfather of a boy who was reported to be wandering unsupervised at a Burbank hotel, police said Thursday.

The man was identified as 30-year-old David William Kahler of Las Vegas. Burbank police say Kahler was on probation in the state of Nevada and had an extensive criminal history that included burglary, domestic violence, drug violations and theft.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn early Monday to check into reports of an unsupervised child wandering the parking lot of the hotel. Police say video footage and officer and witness statements revealed that Kahler pointed a loaded semi-automatic handgun at the officer, who fired and fatally wounded him.

Burbank police say Kahler did not discharge the gun, which had been reported stolen in Las Vegas.

The 8-year-old boy – was Kahler’s stepson, and police say they were together with the child’s mother’s permission. The child and his mother have since returned to Nevada.

Police say neither Kahler or the child had any connection to the Quality Inn or the City of Burbank, so police are investigating why Kahler was visiting the Southern California area. The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is also investigating the officer-involved shooting.

Anyone with information about Kahler or the shooting can contact the Burbank police Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.