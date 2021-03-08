BURBANK (CBSLA) — A man police say was armed with a gun was shot and killed Monday by Burbank officers.
The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Quality Inn Burbank Airport, 2255 N. Buena Vista Street. Police had been called to check on the welfare of a child who was seen wandering the parking lot.
Police say the officers made contact with a man in the lot, and the officer-involved shooting occurred. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The details of what led to the shooting were not released, but a handgun was recovered at the scene, according to Burbank police.
The relationship between the child who was reported and the man who was shot was not known, but police said the child was placed with children’s services.