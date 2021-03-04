LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A movement called “Asians With Attitudes” is aimed at uniting all Asians and allies to stand up and fight back against a surge in racism and hate crimes.

“Most of our people are afraid to say or do anything, which I feel that’s why I had to step in, show the people they’re not alone,” said Sam Bun, a local organization of A.W.A. “I wanted to let them know they’re not alone and give the people some hope.”

The first A.W.A. movement gained momentum in Northern California to combat a rise in violence against the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. Now, “Asians With Attitudes” is hitting the streets in Southern California to stop the spread of hate here.

Young volunteers are getting together to conduct foot patrols in neighborhoods where there have been hate crimes or hate incidents.

“If we don’t do anything, it’s going to keep happening, these attacks are going to keep going,” added Bun.

The group’s first foot patrol was in Chinatown last Saturday. They went to merchants and the elderly in the neighborhood letting them know about the cause to help them feel more secure.

The volunteers believe their presence will protect those who are vulnerable and have been targeted most.

Asian-Americans across the country are reporting a significant spike in hate crimes, harassment, and discrimination tied to the spread of the pandemic.

According to the group Stop A.A.P.I. Hate and other community groups, there have been more than 3,000 anti-Asian attacks nationwide since March. Of those, nine percent are physical assaults, six percent involve coughing or spitting, and 71 percent are verbal harassment.

The Los Angeles Police Commission said this week, there was a 114 percent increase in the number of hate crimes in 2020 compared to the previous year. That doesn’t include the hate crimes so far this year, like the violent attack on Air Force veteran Denny Kim in Koreatown in February.

The group will make its next stop in Rowland Heights on Saturday.