SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County leaders are vowing to crack down on anti-Asian hate incidents. Since the pandemic began, these crimes are up by an estimated 1,200% in the area, according to the Center For The Study Of Hate And Extremism.
"We are aggressively pursuing and will prosecute those that engage in hate crimes," said Todd Spitzer, the district attorney of Orange County. "We are unapologetic and we are aggressive."
Hate crimes against Asian-Americans are up 115% in Los Angeles County.
Law enforcement said many of the hate crimes are against the elderly. In Oakland, a man snuck behind a 91-year-old man walking and pushed him to the ground.
Officers said multiple security camera videos show teenagers running up to houses and throwing rocks while yelling racial slurs.
“Words can easily become actions,” said Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do. “We must ensure that racial threats and violence are treated no less seriously than any other kind of assault.”