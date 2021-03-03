LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An ex-con who allegedly fatally stabbed a male relative at an apartment in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles was charged Wednesday with murder and other counts.

James Anthony Lesnau, 28, is charged with one felony count each of murder, first-degree residential burglary, battery with serious bodily injury, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, attempted mayhem and two felony counts each of criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon.

He is also charged with one misdemeanor count each of battery and disobeying a court order.

The criminal complaint alleges that he has three prior convictions dating back to 2011.

The victim, who was in his 40s, died at the scene of the attack, which occurred at about 4:50 a.m. Monday in the 4500 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim’s name was withheld pending the completion of family notifications.

Two other victims suffered “non-life-threatening” injuries and were treated at the scene, police said.

Lesnau “had been involved with prior family violence and assault of his own family members,” and was wanted in connection with those crimes when he allegedly “stabbed the victim to death, held family members against their will, and assaulted two additional family members with a knife,” according to an LAPD statement.

The FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Lesnau without incident at about 7:50 p.m. Monday at Delaware Road and north San Fernando Boulevard in Burbank, according to the LAPD.

He has remained behind bars since his arrest, jail records show.

It was not immediately clear whether he has appeared in court for arraignment on the charges.

