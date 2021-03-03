LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Manhattan Beach police officer has been charged with sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl who came to the station to report a crime, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Wednesday.

John Cheatham, 33, was charged on Feb. 25 with two felony counts of contacting a minor for a sexual offense and a misdemeanor count of annoying or molesting a child.

Prosecutors say Cheatham met the girl when she was at the police station to report a crime. He allegedly sent numerous sexually explicit messages through social media sites to the girl between November 2019 and June 2020.

“Instead of providing assistance and support to the victim, this officer is alleged to have abused his authority when she was most vulnerable,” Gascon said in a statement.

Cheatham is scheduled to be arraigned on June 24. He became a Manhattan Beach police officer in 2018. He has not worked as police officer since the department received notification of the investigation on Feb. 17, according to the Daily Breeze.

A statement from Dmitry Gorin, Cheatham’s attorney, says Cheatham will plead not guilty to the charges.

“He respects the criminal justice process and looks forward to a complete review of all the evidence in court,” the statement said.

The case is still under investigation by the LAPD.