SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Multiple trees fell around Los Angeles and Orange County Sunday, causing a person to be sent to the hospital during severe winds.
The high winds caused a tree to fall through a house, injuring a person in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley area who was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. The branches of the tree pierced through the roof of the home before the trunk landed in a bedroom.
Video from a Ring doorbell surveillance camera captured a massive pine tree falling on Lowell Street in Santa Ana around 8 a.m. Sunday. Homeowners were outside as the tree came pummeling down onto their front yard.
“I look to the right and I see the tree coming down,” said neighbor Robin Saucode. “That’s when I ran into the house.”
Crews were cleaning up the damage after the tree blocked the road. Nobody was hurt.
“It’s just an old tree,” said neighbor Waldo Garza. “Probably there since the early 1940s when the house was built.”