LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Strong wind throughout the Southland caused several hazards throughout the day Sunday.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was dealing with power outages across the city, impacting hundreds of customers.
In Orange County, Metrolink closed tracks between the Fullerton and Anaheim stations due to downed power lines.
A downed Eucalyptus tree temporarily blocked the intersection of Red Hill Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard in Irvine, Irvine police reported on Sunday evening.
In Westminster, police said a downed power line there also temporarily blocked the intersection of Hazard Avenue and Goldenwest Street.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was responding to issues after downed power lines temporarily blocked the intersection of
La Cienega and Fairview boulevards in Ladera Heights, officials said. LADWP was notified of the incident.